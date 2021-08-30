Junior Database Administrator

Responsibilities:

You will be working with our Customers to define and deliver SOLIDWORKS PDM based solutions on time and within budget, whilst ensuring the maximum levels of Customer satisfaction

You will provide our Customers the highest quality technical support on queries relating to SOLIDWORKS PDM and its associated infrastructure, troubleshooting to find the optimal solution via the telephone, email or ‘one to one’ using collaborative Internet support services

You will actively contribute to the creation and delivery of on-line content such as Blogs, Technical Documents and Webcasts

You may also be asked to provide training, online, at our premises or on site

Training the customers on the use and administration of SOLIDWORKS PDM products

Any additional duties / tasks as required by your senior PDM specialist

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of CAD

Solidworks

Microsoft SQL Server installation

– Strong problem solving and analytical skill

PC and Network Troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is a reputable engineering software production company, who is seeking a Product Data Management – Junior Database Administrator for their Cape Town branch

Learn more/Apply for this position