Junior Developer

We are looking for a Junior Talented C# Developer / .net with some development experience .

Primary responsibilities is able to customize organizations applications or change request document based on the agreed plan of activities working closely with analysts and staff . able to adapt too stressful and fast paced environment.

Minimum Requirements and skills :

Matric

advantageous having a tertiary qualification

1- 3 years working experience on C sharp

C# , SQL experience

Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English

Experience

Experience and good understanding of applications, Databases, Operating systems

Good working knowledge of Networking

Reviewing and supporting current systems

Presenting ideas for system improvements, including time/cost proposals

Working closely with analysts, and staff

Writing the program code

Writing and designing test cases

Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live

Giving support on problems with said product

Preparation of training manuals for users

Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Design , Build reusable and reliable C# SQL code

Proficient on C# with good knowledge of its ecosystems

Desired Skills:

c#

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading financial consultancy firm seeks a bright determined C# developer who can thrive in a dynamic environment to work within the banking sector .

