Kaspersky License Management Portal 2.0 speeds license ordering

The Kaspersky License Management Portal (LMP), which enables managed service providers (MSPs) to order and manage Kaspersky product licenses, has updated its capabilities to include regular license ordering.

The process of renewals and new license ordering for partners and distributors is now automated and can be done in a few clicks instead of email correspondence taking hours or even days. A new step-by-step product configurator also significantly simplifies the selection of suitable Kaspersky offerings.

Ease of doing business is an important consideration that partners look for when choosing vendors to work with. In fact, almost half of resellers in the US (45%) named it as their top benefit. This can be made up of various factors, one of which is the usability of the vendor’s partner tools – including the portal, program, procurement process, etc.

The fewer steps required in the process, the more the partner will be able to focus on the development of their business and sales. And this is ultimately beneficial to both parties.

Kaspersky’s partners that use regular (annual, non-subscription) licenses can now use LMP for deal registration, renewals and placing new orders. For all these scenarios, the portal suggests a native experience with minimum actions, such as choosing required products from a configurator and making an order by clicking one button. As soon as the request is approved and licenses delivered, the partner receives an email notification to the address provided during the submission.

No additional communication with the distributor or vendor is required – the approval process is fully automated and handled by the portal.

A new configurator also enables a more convenient process for selecting products to order. Partners can follow a step-by-step process to choose and build a bundle of different products and services which can both fit together perfectly and increase the value of Kaspersky protection for customers.

The updated LMP also simplifies the experience for distributors. While their role remains the same – helping partners with sales expertise, development and financial programs – they can save time on routine approvals, focusing on developing their business.

Instead of creating and confirming orders in the vendor’s order management tool, distributors need just one click to confirm order placement via the LMP after checking the partner’s financial terms.

The dashboard provides all necessary information about orders from a particular partner as well as the ability to contact Kaspersky or the partner if needed.

“We want our partners to be successful, which is why we make it as easy as possible to do business with us. With updates to the License Management Portal, we aim to improve our partners’ experience when it comes to order placement,” comments Kirill Astrakhan, global head of channel at Kaspersky.