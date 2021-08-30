Oracle Database Administrator – DBA

Our IT client is seeking a Database Administrator to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

He/She will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group,

Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments

Documentation of processes

Orientation of new staff

Database installs and DR environment configuration

Database patching and upgrades

Database backups and restores

Implementation of database monitoring utilities

Database performance investigations

Structural changes and deployment of database objects

User requests

Standby

POC new technologies or processes for clients

Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMS’s and database environments and infrastructure

Recommend technical solutions to our clients

Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts

Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions

Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures

Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments

Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design

Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity

Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines

Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.

Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes

Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database

Capacity Plans

Meet contracted SLA

Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

3-5 years’ experience as an Oracle Database Administrator

OCA and OCP certifications (Advantage)

Salary: R50 000 per Month (Inclusive of benefits)

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Sql Server

Mysql

DBA

MySQL Database

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

