Senior C# Developer – Remote – up to R1.1mil pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

So, here’s the situation! A global UK-based niche financial technology hub is looking to draw out pick of the litter C# Backend Developers to form part of their team and engage in offshore work throughout the UK, New Zealand and Australia.
This is a permanent and full remote opportunity.
If you’re technically fearless and would jump at the opportunity for international exposure, we’ve been speaking to you!
Requirements:
- BSc degree would be advantageous.
- 8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net
- Decent exp developing RESTful API’s.
- Relational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, other applications like RabbitMQ or Kafka
- Test-driven development (TDD) experience as well as the ambition to write automated tests together with new code.
- Experience with Git and Docker
Responsibilities:
- Web development and the designing and execution of new features.
- You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.
- You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design.
- Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.
- Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.
- Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.
