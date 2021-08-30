Senior C# Developer – Remote – up to R1.1mil pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 30, 2021

So, here’s the situation! A global UK-based niche financial technology hub is looking to draw out pick of the litter C# Backend Developers to form part of their team and engage in offshore work throughout the UK, New Zealand and Australia.

This is a permanent and full remote opportunity.

If you’re technically fearless and would jump at the opportunity for international exposure, we’ve been speaking to you!

Requirements:

  • BSc degree would be advantageous.
  • 8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net
  • Decent exp developing RESTful API’s.
  • Relational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, other applications like RabbitMQ or Kafka
  • Test-driven development (TDD) experience as well as the ambition to write automated tests together with new code.
  • Experience with Git and Docker

Responsibilities:

  • Web development and the designing and execution of new features.
  • You will have influence over the product and technology roadmap.
  • You will be involved in the multidisciplinary approach to problem solving and solution design.
  • Write clean, sustainable and scalable code.
  • Partnering with teams to write, review and/or provide feedback on the technical design proposals.
  • Ensure that updates to solutions are branched.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • Asp.Net
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

