Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialis

Minimum years of experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Role tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
Technical knowledge – Required:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as o JavaScript
- Node.js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Monitoring and log analytics o AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
- Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with: o Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- AWS:
- Lambda
- Api Gateway
- DynamoDB
- CloudWatch
- SQS Qualifications required:
- IT degree or diploma. Qualifications advantage:
- AWS Certified: Developer Associate
- AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
- AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- We are looking for a Senior AWS Cloud Specialist with senior Java skills to join our existing Digital Vehicle File team.
- If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front -end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.
- Develop and operate production ready business applications
- Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation)
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS Cloudwatch
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with Jenkins, SonarQube and Nexu