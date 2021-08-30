Senior Java Developer / Senior AWS Cloud Specialis

Aug 30, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Role tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Technical knowledge – Required:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as o JavaScript
    • Node.js
    • Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
    • IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
    • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
    • Monitoring and log analytics o AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
  • Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with: o Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory Technical knowledge – Advantage:
  • AWS:
    • Lambda
    • Api Gateway
    • DynamoDB
    • CloudWatch
    • SQS Qualifications required:
  • IT degree or diploma. Qualifications advantage:
  • AWS Certified: Developer Associate
  • AWS Certified: Solution Architect Associate
  • AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • We are looking for a Senior AWS Cloud Specialist with senior Java skills to join our existing Digital Vehicle File team.
  • If you are a passionate Java developer comfortable with both front -end and back-end development, full of energy and ambition, a great communicator and team player, this is the right position for you.
    • Develop and operate production ready business applications
    • Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
    • Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation)
  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS Cloudwatch
  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
    • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
    • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with Jenkins, SonarQube and Nexu

