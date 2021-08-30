Senior Solutions Architect

Our client is looking for an Technical Director to join their dynamic team.

Required Skills and Responsibilities:

Enterprise Architecture review w.r.t Solution areas affecting the client’s Programs/Projects for Telecom customer (Fixed line would be an added advantage)

Solution Architecture review of (i) new solution designs and (ii) major changes affecting the solution architecture and not only designs on an application level.

Formal Risk assessment (quarterly) of Enterprise and Solution Architectures affecting the client (i) Programs/Projects and (ii) Managed Services. (To be published internally in the client and also to the Customer)

Formal assessment (quarterly) from a technical point-of-view of all the OEMs working with the client.

Review/assess major CRs internally before they get presented/proposed to the Customer.

Be the point-of-escalation in our client for any major Enterprise and Solution Architecture issues / risks / jeopardies

Brief/educate the client and Customer Stakeholders (quarterly) regarding market and industry trends – with input from our client offshore COEs

Stakeholder Management (ongoing) towards (i) Chief Architects & equivalent level from the Customer side and (ii) the Chief Architects of all OEMs involved in our client’s environment.

Stakeholder engagement towards the Customer CIO with the client.

Responsible for defining and positioning the overall conceptual solution architecture, solution strategy and implementation roadmap in consultation with the Customer and our client’s management and technical team.

Responsible for managing strategic solution and roadmap technical risks and opportunities and mitigation/realization plans.

Ultimate authority (within our client) on architecture-level and roadmap design decisions and recommendations to the Customer.

the Client’s solution architecture, strategy and roadmap advocate to the Customer and to the industry, and the accountable interface between our client and the Customer for all solution strategy, architecture and roadmap discussions, proposals and decisions.

Manage and be accountable for the technical delivery projects / programs to the Customer, and direct the relevant project/ program managers and solution architect(s);

Meld our client and Customer prescribed practices with industry best-practices to establish (where needed), direct and manage technical delivery governance structures and processes for the program within our client and across the implementation team(s), including structures, standards, procedures and metrics;

Consult to the program team on the practicality of initial design goals and impact to the overall program and project timelines;

Consult to Program director and Program Managers on technical aspects of budget – team, software, tools and supporting services;

Consult to and direct the technical aspects of all stages of operationalization, including operational readiness planning and testing, data migration/take-on planning and design, go-live planning and design, and post-go-live technical assessment

Keeping updated with our client’s latest offerings and Business 4.0 and also ensures our client’s best practices to be brought to Customer place

Bring Innovation and thought leadership to the customer place

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Integration Architecture

Solution Design

High-level design

Solution Implementation

Enterprise Architecture

IT Strategy

