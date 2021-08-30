Ukheshe, dzcard partner in Asia Pacific

Fintech enablement partner Ukheshe Technologies has announced a new partnership with global next-generation card solutions and digital security company, dzcard.

The partnership will enhance dzcard’s customisable solutions for various digital ecosystems and locations.

The partnership will leverage Ukheshe’s Eclipse API platform and its digital payments solutions, allowing both companies to deliver digital strategies within their respective markets.

Donovan Drew, president: Asia-Pacific of Ukheshe, says the company’s digital payments enablement platform has expanded and evolved significantly as the financial services market seeks innovative solution providers that can address fundamental payment gaps.

“The partnership will provide further channels for dzcard to expand upon within the existing customer base and remain current in the fast-evolving digital payments domain. With this Ukheshe will expand its footprint into Asia Pacific,” he says.

Sutat Suksawat, MD of dzSolution at dzcard, comments: “At dzcard, we aim to address the changing needs of our customers who are craving advanced services and seamless experiences.

“By fusing the physical and digital spaces, customers can enjoy secured cashless payments solutions. With this partnership, Ukheshe and dzcard bring a unique service offer in terms of accessibility, availability and usability to customers from fintech to financial institutions reinforced with reduced time-to-market, good cost-effectiveness, and a customer-first approach.”

Currently Ukheshe provides the platforms and technology that support nine issuers comprising four telcos, six banks and fintechs, 334 029 merchants and 2 271 880 apps.