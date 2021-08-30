Web Developer/ IT Technician

Aug 30, 2021

The main focus would be Web Development:

  • The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,
  • As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify
  • Skilled in SEO
  • Mobile Friendly
  • Website Hosting Management
  • Knowledgeable about UX & UI design – but does not have to be a web designer since we already have designers
  • Keep up with the latest trends
  • Time Management

– Secondary focus is IT

  • Helping staff with any IT related issues
  • Research about new equipment
  • Manage all software subscriptions

