Web Developer/ IT Technician

The main focus would be Web Development:

The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,

As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify

Skilled in SEO

Mobile Friendly

Website Hosting Management

Knowledgeable about UX & UI design – but does not have to be a web designer since we already have designers

Keep up with the latest trends

Time Management

– Secondary focus is IT

Helping staff with any IT related issues

Research about new equipment

Manage all software subscriptions

