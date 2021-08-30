Web Developer/ IT Technician

The main focus would be Web Development:
- The applicants need to be able to code websites from scratch,
- As well as be familiar with WordPress & Shopify
- Skilled in SEO
- Mobile Friendly
- Website Hosting Management
- Knowledgeable about UX & UI design – but does not have to be a web designer since we already have designers
- Keep up with the latest trends
- Time Management
– Secondary focus is IT
- Helping staff with any IT related issues
- Research about new equipment
- Manage all software subscriptions