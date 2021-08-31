Automation Test Analyst

CONTRACT POSITION

Creating Test scripts, working from Business and Technical requirement documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for UAT

Validation that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off

Executing test scripts and analysing test results

Develop a test automation framework

Operating in DevSecOps environment

Develop and configure test automation networks

Develop and execute test automation through UFT HPALM plugin

Estimate test accurately and co-ordinate with team members for work activities

Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks

Analyst and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements

Define regression packs based on critical business processes

Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly; and

Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above

5 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis

3 to 6 years experience in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of Software development

Experience in Integration Automation Testing

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Understanding of testing concepts ie testing methodologies and techniques

Experience in automating API services

Knowledge of Business Process Testing Frameworks

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Conceptual thinking

Attention to detail

Excellent written and oral Communication

Managing complexity and ambiguity

Ability to learning quickly

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business

Strong Analytical and problem solving skills

Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other

Management Reporting

Resilience and

Self Starter

Degree/Diploma in relative field

ISTQB TA or equivalent

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing

Test Approach

Test Plans

Test scripts

Read development code

Operate in DevSec Ops

Test Execution Results

Defects Management reports

Test Deliverable Sign off Certificates

Test Closure reports

Knowledge transfer document per project and

Test completion sign off

