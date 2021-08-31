Automation Test Analyst

CONTRACT POSITION
Creating Test scripts, working from Business and Technical requirement documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for UAT
Validation that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases
Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off
Executing test scripts and analysing test results
Develop a test automation framework
Operating in DevSecOps environment
Develop and configure test automation networks
Develop and execute test automation through UFT HPALM plugin
Estimate test accurately and co-ordinate with team members for work activities
Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks
Analyst and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements
Define regression packs based on critical business processes
Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly; and
Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above
5 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis
3 to 6 years experience in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
Extensive knowledge of Software development
Experience in Integration Automation Testing
Experience in ETL/BI Testing
Understanding of testing concepts ie testing methodologies and techniques
Experience in automating API services
Knowledge of Business Process Testing Frameworks
Knowledge of C# and JAVA
Conceptual thinking
Attention to detail
Excellent written and oral Communication
Managing complexity and ambiguity
Ability to learning quickly
Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business
Strong Analytical and problem solving skills
Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other
Management Reporting
Resilience and
Self Starter
Degree/Diploma in relative field
ISTQB TA or equivalent
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing
Test Approach
Test Plans
Test scripts
Read development code
Operate in DevSec Ops
Test Execution Results
Defects Management reports
Test Deliverable Sign off Certificates
Test Closure reports
Knowledge transfer document per project and
Test completion sign off