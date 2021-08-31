BUSINESS ANALYST – TEMP 3-6 months

Aug 31, 2021

Outputs

  • Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
  • Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
  • Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements
  • Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
  • Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
  • Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
  • Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
  • Documents business procedures.
  • Map business processes and requirements into Features, User stories, Sprint tasks and to write required user acceptance criteria.
  • Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
  • Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units
  • Application design, development, testing and system pilots where necessary.
  • Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.
  • Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.
    Experience/Skills required
  • 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience
  • 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)
  • 4+ years in System Analysis experience
  • Agile environment experience
  • Project Management experience highly
  • Strategic planning
  • Business model analysis
  • Process design
  • Systems analysis

Qualifications

  • A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage
    Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Determination to deliver quality
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Sense of urgency and target driven
  • Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations
  • Focus & Sustained Attention
  • Take initiative and be pro-active
  • Confident, professional, and quick learner
  • Work under pressure

Desired Skills:

