BUSINESS ANALYST – TEMP 3-6 months

Outputs
- Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
- Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
- Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements
- Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
- Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
- Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
- Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
- Documents business procedures.
- Map business processes and requirements into Features, User stories, Sprint tasks and to write required user acceptance criteria.
- Documents requirements including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.
- Execute change management that will be required for a project where there are multiple change units
- Application design, development, testing and system pilots where necessary.
- Being detail-oriented and capable of delivering a high level of accuracy.
- Costs benefit analysis, processes modelling.
Experience/Skills required
- 7+ years’ Business Analysis experience
- 4+ years’ experience in Financials Services (loans management)
- 4+ years in System Analysis experience
- Agile environment experience
- Project Management experience highly
- Strategic planning
- Business model analysis
- Process design
- Systems analysis
Qualifications
- A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent). Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage
Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes
- Strong analytical skills
- Attention to detail
- Determination to deliver quality
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Sense of urgency and target driven
- Ability to identify risks and impact on system changes and calculations
- Focus & Sustained Attention
- Take initiative and be pro-active
- Confident, professional, and quick learner
- Work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- See above spec