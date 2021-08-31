Cyber Security Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Safeguarding information system assets.

Providing operational information technology security and maintenance support.

Conducting vulnerability scans and risk assessments.

Performing day to day operations, management and administration.

Reviewing and fine-tuning intrusion detection / prevention system and firewall logs.

Developing and implementing new solutions.

Managing cyber security audits and third party penetration tests.

Coordinating the handling and resolution of security incidents.

Providing analytical and technical support to team members and business areas.

Developing technologies to automate security monitoring.

Qualifications:

Relevant degree, Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems.

Advanced certifications such as SANS GIAC/GCIA/GCIH, CISSP or CASP and/or SIEM-specific training and certification would be advantages.

Skills / Experience:

4+ years of prior relevant experience

An understanding of TCP/IP, common networking ports and protocols, traffic flow, system administration, OSI model, defense-in-depth and common security elements.

Experience analysing logs, network data and other attack artifacts in support of incident investigations.

Experience with vulnerability scanning solutions.

Proficient with full packet capturing technologies, host-based and network forensics.

Knowledge of SIEM platforms.

Knowledge of EDR technologies.

Understanding of mobile technology and OS (i.e. Android, iOS, Windows).

Experience in the following: System & network administration (Windows, Linux & hypervisors such as VMware, Hyper-V, etc.) Network security | Information security policies Network troubleshooting | Firewall administration Network protocols | Routers, hubs and switches | Process improvement



