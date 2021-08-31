Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana

Developer – Front-End (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.
A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.
As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.
Responsibilities:
- Implementing new Front-End requirements using Angular / Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintaining existing Front-End applications written in Angular / Typescript.
- Implementing the look and feel and usability guidelines for Front-End development.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science.
Skills / Experience:
- 2 – 3 years experience as a senior Front-end developer.
- Good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.
- Keen to work with team development tools:
- Use of source control applications (GIT) and build tools (Jenkins)
- Use of a UML tool for documentation
- Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
- JavaScript / HTML5 / CSS / REST framework / JSON.
- Experience in web architecture and frameworks.
- Experience with an application server – Tomcat, WebSphere (Liberty, BASE, ND – Preferable).
- SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable).
- Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Angular / Typescript, Bootstrap
- Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
- JAXB, XML Schema
- Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]