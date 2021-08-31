Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

  • Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.

    A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.

    As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Responsibilities:

  • Implementing new Front-End requirements using Angular / Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

  • Maintaining existing Front-End applications written in Angular / Typescript.

  • Implementing the look and feel and usability guidelines for Front-End development.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years experience as a senior Front-end developer.
  • Good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.
  • Keen to work with team development tools:
    • Use of source control applications (GIT) and build tools (Jenkins)
    • Use of a UML tool for documentation
  • Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
    • JavaScript / HTML5 / CSS / REST framework / JSON.
    • Experience in web architecture and frameworks.
    • Experience with an application server – Tomcat, WebSphere (Liberty, BASE, ND – Preferable).
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable).
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Angular / Typescript, Bootstrap
    • Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
    • JAXB, XML Schema
    • Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable

