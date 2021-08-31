DevOps Engineer – Semi Remote @ R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK! A global and cutting-edge automotive industry is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team! Be part of a technical and functional next-generation team, where you will be using top of the market industry tools and collaborate regularly with stakeholders developing top tier projects.

Here is an opportunity to continuously break innovative boundaries in a highly adaptable environment and work alongside Germany’s finest Developers.

5 – 8 years’ experience along with the following technology is important and not negotiable:

APM

Log Aggregation

Dynatrace

Grafana

Datadog

No Ops

Git Ops

JAVA EE

JAVA

Scripting

Pipelining

Service Now

ITSM

Ticket Management

Systems

Restful services

Continuous Integration

Maven

Gradle

Gulanagement

Automation

Grunt

Web Pack

SQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ53403 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a cost to company salary of between R550 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

