Full stack .NET developer

Applicant to have experience in both Front End and Back end. Back End should not be limited to server side but should include SQL since many of our applications are data driven applications.

Languages

C#

VBA

JavaScript

jQuery

HTML

XML

JSON

CSS

SQL

SQL

Database

Views

Stored Procedures

Functions

Types and Assemblies

SSRS

SSIS

Frameworks and APIs (.NET Framework)

ASP.NET

ASP.NET MVC

ASP.NET API

WCF

Entity Framework

IIS

LINQ

Razor

Bootstrap

Skills

Documentation

Communication

Business etiquette

Data interpretation

Problem solver

Driven

Self-study

MES experience would be advantageous, for example

Safety, health and/or environmental systems

Laboratory systems

Production systems

Continuous process

Batch plants

Logistical systems

Quality systems

Inspection systems

Planning and execution systems

Qualifications

3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or related

Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT Certification

Experience

Development/programming experience of at least 5 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

ASP.NET

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Information and communications technology company and is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The ICT group has a wide footprint with operations in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

