Full stack .NET developer

Applicant to have experience in both Front End and Back end. Back End should not be limited to server side but should include SQL since many of our applications are data driven applications.
Languages
- C#
- VBA
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- HTML
- XML
- JSON
- CSS
- SQL
SQL
- Database
- Views
- Stored Procedures
- Functions
- Types and Assemblies
- SSRS
- SSIS
Frameworks and APIs (.NET Framework)
- ASP.NET
- ASP.NET MVC
- ASP.NET API
- WCF
- Entity Framework
- IIS
- LINQ
- Razor
- Bootstrap
Skills
- Documentation
- Communication
- Business etiquette
- Data interpretation
- Problem solver
- Driven
- Self-study
MES experience would be advantageous, for example
- Safety, health and/or environmental systems
- Laboratory systems
- Production systems
- Continuous process
- Batch plants
- Logistical systems
- Quality systems
- Inspection systems
- Planning and execution systems
Qualifications
- 3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or related
- Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT Certification
Experience
- Development/programming experience of at least 5 years’ experience.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- ASP.NET
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Information and communications technology company and is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The ICT group has a wide footprint with operations in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund