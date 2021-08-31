Full stack .NET developer

Aug 31, 2021

Applicant to have experience in both Front End and Back end. Back End should not be limited to server side but should include SQL since many of our applications are data driven applications.

Languages

  • C#
  • VBA
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • HTML
  • XML
  • JSON
  • CSS
  • SQL

SQL

  • Database
  • Views
  • Stored Procedures
  • Functions
  • Types and Assemblies
  • SSRS
  • SSIS

Frameworks and APIs (.NET Framework)

  • ASP.NET
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • ASP.NET API
  • WCF
  • Entity Framework
  • IIS
  • LINQ
  • Razor
  • Bootstrap

Skills

  • Documentation
  • Communication
  • Business etiquette
  • Data interpretation
  • Problem solver
  • Driven
  • Self-study

MES experience would be advantageous, for example

  • Safety, health and/or environmental systems
  • Laboratory systems
  • Production systems
  • Continuous process
  • Batch plants
  • Logistical systems
  • Quality systems
  • Inspection systems
  • Planning and execution systems

Qualifications

  • 3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or related
  • Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT Certification

Experience

  • Development/programming experience of at least 5 years’ experience.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Information and communications technology company and is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The ICT group has a wide footprint with operations in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position