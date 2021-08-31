An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full stack software engineer with AWS experience to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 4-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
- Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Participate in daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.
- Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).
- Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.
- Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.
- Experience in performance optimization techniques.
- Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).
- Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.
- Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins
Essential skills are:
-
Deployment – knowing how to deploy applications with Elastic Container Service (ECS) for Docker or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for Kubernetes.
-
Security – understanding the AWS Security Model and IAM.
- AWS SDK – how your application is going to interact with AWS in the code.
- Databases.
-
Serverless – Serverless services in AWS, such as Lambda and API Gateway.
-
Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- full stack
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Java
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years