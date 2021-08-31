Full stack software engineer with AWS experience

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full stack software engineer with AWS experience to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

4-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Participate in daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Technical / Functional Skills:

Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.

Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).

Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.

Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.

Experience in performance optimization techniques.

Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).

Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.

Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins

Essential skills are:

Deployment – knowing how to deploy applications with Elastic Container Service (ECS) for Docker or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for Kubernetes.

Security – understanding the AWS Security Model and IAM.

AWS SDK – how your application is going to interact with AWS in the code.

Databases.

Serverless – Serverless services in AWS, such as Lambda and API Gateway.

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

full stack

AWS

Kubernetes

Java

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position