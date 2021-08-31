Intermediate C# Developer with Azure – Sandton – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a next level product shop using the latest tech within the AI space to analyse consumer spend within South Africa.

You would need to be a hard-working Developer focused on beyond the box thinking. This role offers Flexi working hours and degree of remote work.

This role promises to take you out of your comfort zone.

Requirements:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in IT, with 4 years’ exclusively in the C# space

.Net Core

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Azure

Duties and responsibilities:

Design and develop software verification plans

Design quality assurance procedures

Assist as a subject matter expert

SQL database and ORM technologies knowledge

Expertise in test driven development

Qualification

BSc Computer science

Reference Number for this position is RS52486 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R850k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position