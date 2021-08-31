An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a ITSM Foundation Data Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)
- 10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.
- Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.
- Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.
- Consult and support the DevOps Teams and
- Process Owners o in creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures
- modelling services
- attaching SLAs
- Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)
- Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.
Technical / Functional Skills:
Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:
- ServiceNow CSDM
- BMC Foundation
- BMC Atrium CMDB
- Service modelling
- Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)
- High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations
- Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation, and IT Service Management
- Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts
- Experience with ITIL
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
- MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence
