ITSM Foundation Data Specialist

Aug 31, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a ITSM Foundation Data Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • 10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.
  • Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.
  • Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.
  • Consult and support the DevOps Teams and
  • Process Owners o in creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures
  • modelling services
  • attaching SLAs
  • Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)
  • Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:

  • ServiceNow CSDM
  • BMC Foundation
  • BMC Atrium CMDB
  • Service modelling
  • Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)
  • High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations
  • Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation, and IT Service Management
  • Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts
  • Experience with ITIL
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology
  • MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • AGILE
  • SQL
  • QlikView
  • QlikSense
  • Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

