ITSM Foundation Data Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a ITSM Foundation Data Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)

10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.

Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.

Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.

Consult and support the DevOps Teams and

Process Owners o in creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures

modelling services

attaching SLAs

Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)

Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:

ServiceNow CSDM

BMC Foundation

BMC Atrium CMDB

Service modelling

Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)

High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations

Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation, and IT Service Management

Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts

Experience with ITIL

Experience with the Agile Methodology

MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence

Desired Skills:

ITIL

AGILE

SQL

QlikView

QlikSense

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

