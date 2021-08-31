Java Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Prepare and produce releases of software components

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team

Collaborate with team members and stakeholders

Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

Competencies required

Ability to work as part of a team

Attention to detail

Analytical mindset and good problem solving skills

Experience and Qualifications

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Minimum more than 5 years work experience on Java and more than one year experience on Spring

Proven hands-on Software Development

Proven work in Java development

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Spring Framework

Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

Delphi experience would be an advantage

Hands on experience with PWA (Progressive Web Application) would be an advantage

Enterprise Java development experience.

JavaScript & Angular experience

REST and JMS integration experience

Hibernate / JPA experience

SpringBoot experience an advantage.

Git, Gradle and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.

Experience or interest with user interface design

