Java Developer at Momentum

Aug 31, 2021

Role Purpose

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
  • Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
  • Maintenance: Ensure all errors are resolved correctly and resolution documented; eliminate reoccurrence of errors; provide support to operations and support team
  • Collaborate with team members and stakeholders
  • Co-design and contribute to overall team objectives and successes

Competencies required

  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical mindset and good problem solving skills

Experience and Qualifications

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
  • Minimum more than 5 years work experience on Java and more than one year experience on Spring
  • Proven hands-on Software Development
  • Proven work in Java development
  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
  • Spring Framework
  • Developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
  • Experience with test-driven development
  • Delphi experience would be an advantage
  • Hands on experience with PWA (Progressive Web Application) would be an advantage
  • Enterprise Java development experience.
  • JavaScript & Angular experience
  • REST and JMS integration experience
  • Hibernate / JPA experience
  • SpringBoot experience an advantage.
  • Git, Gradle and other DevOps tools experience an advantage.
  • Experience or interest with user interface design

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • Software Development
  • SQL
  • JPA2
  • Hibernate
  • Progressive Web Application
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • REST
  • JMS
  • Git
  • User Interface Design
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

