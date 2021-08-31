JavaScriptt Developer

Position Purpose:

To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment, and redusing current platform dependecies. The succssful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Angular Javascript and Java application.

Expertise and Qualifications:

BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)

Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP , financial services environment

Java / JavaScript Certificates

At least four years of Java Script & Java experience with s ound t echnical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro services

Spring & Spring Boot experience

W eb technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request response protocol

Implementing both front end and back end

AngularJS and Angular.io

Node.js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

D ocument based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)

R elational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)

J MS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

T est automation

DevOps expierance

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code

Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and a dheres to a great quality of code at all time

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system

The Incumbent will be responsible for:

Technical s ystems design and architectural documentation

Systems support and systems enhancements

Ensuring implementation of non functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks

Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions

Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines and best practices

Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road map and ensuring compliance with IT

strategies

Identifying risks and direct/escala te accordingly

Supporting effective teamwork within company

Desired Skills:

Angular

Javascript

Java

DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position