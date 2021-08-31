JavaScriptt Developer

Position Purpose:
To apply technical expertise through evaluating various patterns; utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create a service-based environment, and redusing current platform dependecies. The succssful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Angular Javascript and Java application.
Expertise and Qualifications:
BSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience)
Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP , financial services environment
Java / JavaScript Certificates
At least four years of Java Script & Java experience with s ound t echnical proficiency in the following:
AWS
Docker
Micro services
Spring & Spring Boot experience
W eb technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request response protocol
Implementing both front end and back end
AngularJS and Angular.io
Node.js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
D ocument based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB etc…)
R elational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, etc…)
J MS and Messaging technologies
XML and Related technologies
Web services
Gradle
GIT
Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
Security principles
T est automation
DevOps expierance
Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
Working knowledge of development design patterns
Sound object orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and a dheres to a great quality of code at all time
Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
The Incumbent will be responsible for:
Technical s ystems design and architectural documentation
Systems support and systems enhancements
Ensuring implementation of non functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks
Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines and best practices
Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road map and ensuring compliance with IT
strategies
Identifying risks and direct/escala te accordingly
Supporting effective teamwork within company
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Javascript
- Java
- DevOps