Lead BI Analyst Developer (X2) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Asset Management Group with a footprint on the African continent, seeks the expertise of highly strategic & proactive Lead Analyst Programmer to join its team. Your key objectives will be to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects and provide support to the business in respect of existing data capabilities. The role requires extensive involvement in all phases of the Agile development lifecycle, from analysis and development through to testing and deployment. The successful candidate must possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent, at least 5 years BI Development experience with a proven track record of successful implementation of complex projects within a multi layered data warehouse environment, Advanced development and troubleshooting skills, solid Data Modelling and the ability to design data marts & Advanced ETL and SQL, SSIS, SSRS, Power BI, InfoStore, C#.Net, JavaScript & [URL Removed] with the investment boutiques and professional partner teams to scope business requirements and identify where data can have the greatest impact from a BI perspective.

Facilitate the development and implementation of multi-disciplinary cross-functional BI projects.

Provide support to the business in respect of existing BI capabilities.

Effective planning and prioritising of multi-disciplinary cross-functional BI projects.

Assist with solution design and implement best practices from a solution development perspective.

Keep stakeholders informed of progress through regular, effective communication.

Collaborate with Data Owners to increase BI reporting capabilities.

Develop against Data Architecture reference model, Data Spectrum and Taxonomy.

Liaise with stakeholders to coordinate data sources, eliminate duplication, while focusing on data quality and reliability in BI models.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent.

Experience/Skills

At least 5 years BI Development experience with a proven track record of successful implementation of complex projects within a multi layered data warehouse environment.

Advanced development and troubleshooting skills.

Practical understanding of data warehousing terminology and meta data management.

Advanced SQL Skills.

Advanced ETL skills using tools like SSIS, InfoStore or any other.

Solid experience with C# .NET, JavaScript, DevOps and Agile development.

Solid experience in SSRS, Power BI and or other reporting tools.

Solid Data Modelling skills and ability to design data marts.

Advantageous

Exposure to Data Architecture roles.

Exposure to Software Engineering roles.

Working knowledge of financial instruments and investment processes.

Exposure to Angular, .Net Core, Entity Framework, Python C++.

Practical experience using Microsoft Flow, Planner Hub and Teams.

