Microsoft Tools Developer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients in the government sector to fill in roles of Microsoft Tools Developers —- Power BI & Projects OnlineContract Duration:1 September 2021 to 31 January 2022Resource Requirement:1 or 2 senior developers
- Scope: Power BI and Projects Online licence implementation and necessary development (includes client stakeholder engagements and advisory, requirements gathering and analysis, solution design, solution implementation and testing, solution deployment)
- Technology: Microsoft Power Bi and Microsoft Projects Online
Desired Skills:
