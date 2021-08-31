Mid-Senior Level Project Manager

Delivery of the project in accordance with BSTD Project Management processes
Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria
Define and manage scope of project
Manage project resources and delivery of outputs
Manage and report on Project Budget
Quality control and compliance to specifications
Manage risks, issues and constraints
Stakeholders management, communication and reporting at project level
Bachelor degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects
Professional Project Management Certification
Experience with managing complex projects within the payments and banking environment
Knowledge, experience/training on National Payment Systems/RTGS systems
Excellent communication skills
Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience
Quality assurance knowledge and experience
Continuous learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience
Project reporting knowledge and experience
Project financial management knowledge and experience and
Contract and service Management knowledge and experience
Manage transformational projects
Manage large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services
Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework
Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)
Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders
Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients satisfaction
Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends
Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risk
Waterfall and Agile methodologies
Lean Thinking