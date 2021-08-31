Mid-Senior Level Project Manager

Delivery of the project in accordance with BSTD Project Management processes

Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria

Define and manage scope of project

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs

Manage and report on Project Budget

Quality control and compliance to specifications

Manage risks, issues and constraints

Stakeholders management, communication and reporting at project level

Bachelor degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects

Professional Project Management Certification

Experience with managing complex projects within the payments and banking environment

Knowledge, experience/training on National Payment Systems/RTGS systems

Excellent communication skills

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience

Quality assurance knowledge and experience

Continuous learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience

Project reporting knowledge and experience

Project financial management knowledge and experience and

Contract and service Management knowledge and experience

Manage transformational projects

Manage large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients satisfaction

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risk

Waterfall and Agile methodologies

Lean Thinking

