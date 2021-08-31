Rugby and electricity open doors for young scientists

They took different paths to get to the University of the Western Cape, but started from the same geographic area, and the same science fair.

Lathan October and Albertus de Vlam are from the Namaqua region of the Northern Cape and won university bursaries with their entries in the provincial Eskom Lathan Expo for Young Scientists.

The entries could not have been more different – Lathan worked on ways to prevent rugby injuries and de Vlam investigated the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly generation of electricity.

This year’s Northern Cape provincial Eskom Expo finals will be held virtually tomorrow (1 September 2021).

A massive 79 entries have been received, 55 from female learners. The topics range from biomedical and medical sciences, followed by environmental studies and energy matters.

The Northern Cape provincial co-ordinator, Chris McCartney, was particularly pleased with the entries. The Northern Cape, and particularly the Namaqua region, are huge areas and travel is a challenge. It just makes it more difficult to arrange such a science fair, he says.

The Northern Cape awards ceremony is one of nine virtual events leading into the final Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF) which will be held on 8 October 2021. The ISF will include participants from 35 regions in South Africa and several African countries.