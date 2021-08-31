An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
5 + years’ experience
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
- Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential: o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design
- Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects. o Preparation of test cases and user manuals. o Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Technical / Functional Skills:
- SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development
- SAP Fiori
- SAP UI5 – HTML / JavaScript / CSS
- Developing OData services
- CDS Views
- Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms
- Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.
- Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
- Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
- Motor or related manufacturing experience
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- WM
- EWM
- HTML
- JavaScript
- SAP Fiori
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years