SAP ABAP Developer

Aug 31, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:
5 + years’ experience

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
  • Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • The following functional skills are essential: o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design
  • Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects. o Preparation of test cases and user manuals. o Support experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development
  • SAP Fiori
  • SAP UI5 – HTML / JavaScript / CSS
  • Developing OData services
  • CDS Views
  • Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms
  • Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.
  • Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
  • Motor or related manufacturing experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

