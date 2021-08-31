SAP ABAP Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP ABAP Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 + years’ experience

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential: o Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design

Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects. o Preparation of test cases and user manuals. o Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development

SAP Fiori

SAP UI5 – HTML / JavaScript / CSS

Developing OData services

CDS Views

Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms

Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.

Min 5 years’ experience exposed to user applications

Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

ABAP

WM

EWM

HTML

JavaScript

SAP Fiori

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position