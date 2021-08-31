SAP FICO Consultant QALW1584 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for an SAP FICO Consultant in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents, and get sign-off from users for the Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configurations for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List, and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC, and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cutover strategy for MM objects
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training for business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post-Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
- Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
- Interact with consultants of other modules
- User interface transactional solutions
Minimum Requirements6 years + experience in:
- SAP FI/CO
- SAP MM and SD (Advantageous)
- SAP HANA S4 (Advantageous)
- SAP ABAP debugging skills (Advantageous)
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests, and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- DevOps (advantageous)
- Confluence and Jira (advantageous)
- Accustomed to working with user stories
- Flexibility to sometimes work weekends or after hours