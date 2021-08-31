SAP FICO Consultant QALW1584 at Mediro ICT

Aug 31, 2021

Contract role exists for an SAP FICO Consultant in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents, and get sign-off from users for the Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configurations for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List, and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC, and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cutover strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training for business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post-Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)
  • Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Minimum Requirements6 years + experience in:

  • SAP FI/CO
  • SAP MM and SD (Advantageous)
  • SAP HANA S4 (Advantageous)
  • SAP ABAP debugging skills (Advantageous)
  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyze and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests, and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • DevOps (advantageous)
  • Confluence and Jira (advantageous)
  • Accustomed to working with user stories
  • Flexibility to sometimes work weekends or after hours

