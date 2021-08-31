SAP FICO Consultant QALW1584 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for an SAP FICO Consultant in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents, and get sign-off from users for the Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configurations for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List, and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC, and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cutover strategy for MM objects

Preparing User manuals and conducting training for business process owners

Go-live preparation and post-Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLAs (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CRs) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CRs (Change Requests)

Testing CRs (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Interact with consultants of other modules

User interface transactional solutions

Minimum Requirements6 years + experience in:

SAP FI/CO

SAP MM and SD (Advantageous)

SAP HANA S4 (Advantageous)

SAP ABAP debugging skills (Advantageous)

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyze and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests, and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

DevOps (advantageous)

Confluence and Jira (advantageous)

Accustomed to working with user stories

Flexibility to sometimes work weekends or after hours

Learn more/Apply for this position