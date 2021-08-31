Our client’s in-house development team requires a strong Senior Developer to work from their offices in Cape Town. They will work on the existing Investment Administration Software Solution in an AGILE team and will be exposed to the full SDLC in a Microsoft development environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Developing system add-ons and new features
- System maintenance and support
- Unit test development and maintenance
- Technical spec development and review
- Mentoring junior and intermediate developers
- Database design and development
- Software release preparation
ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- University Degree in the following fields: Information Technology, Information Systems, Informatics or similar
- At least 8 years’ development experience
- Exposure to Investment Back Office Administration
- Experience with applying Design Patterns and adhering to SOLID design principles
MINIMUM TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- 8+ years’ working experience in C# and/or VB.NET
- 8+ years’ working experience in MS SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, SQL Views and Triggers)
- Basic understanding of ActiveX Data objects
- Working knowledge of Windows Communication Foundation
- Good understanding of N-Tier architecture
- Basic Understanding of Onion/Hexagonal/Clean architectures
ADVANTAGEOUS:
- Experience in using Azure DevOps
- Exposure to TDD and/or DDD
Desired Skills:
- System Development
- Investments
- Database Design
- SLDC
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading dynamic global Investment Management business