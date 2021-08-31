Senior Developer

Our client’s in-house development team requires a strong Senior Developer to work from their offices in Cape Town. They will work on the existing Investment Administration Software Solution in an AGILE team and will be exposed to the full SDLC in a Microsoft development environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Developing system add-ons and new features

System maintenance and support

Unit test development and maintenance

Technical spec development and review

Mentoring junior and intermediate developers

Database design and development

Software release preparation

ROLE QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

University Degree in the following fields: Information Technology, Information Systems, Informatics or similar

At least 8 years’ development experience

Exposure to Investment Back Office Administration

Experience with applying Design Patterns and adhering to SOLID design principles

MINIMUM TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

8+ years’ working experience in C# and/or VB.NET

8+ years’ working experience in MS SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, SQL Views and Triggers)

Basic understanding of ActiveX Data objects

Working knowledge of Windows Communication Foundation

Good understanding of N-Tier architecture

Basic Understanding of Onion/Hexagonal/Clean architectures

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Experience in using Azure DevOps

Exposure to TDD and/or DDD

Desired Skills:

System Development

Investments

Database Design

SLDC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading dynamic global Investment Management business

Learn more/Apply for this position