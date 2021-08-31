Senior Full Stack C# Developer – REMOTE – R950K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK JUST IN!
Join a tech driven product shop specializing in Data Solutions and Software Development for some of SA’s leading financial institutions.
You will find yourself in a highly collaborative environment, developing software alongside SA and London’s most technically advanced Developers. Get your hands entrenched in Big Data Analytics and International Financial Platforms.
Requirements:
- 5+ Years’ Experience in C# Development
- Expertise in .Net Core, Angular 8+, JavaScript, PostgreSQL
- AWS experience (advantageous)
Qualifications:
- IT related Qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS52627 which is a permanent role based remotely offering a salary of up to R950k CTC salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- Javascript
- PostgreSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree