Senior Full Stack C# Developer – REMOTE – R950K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Full Stack C# Developer – REMOTE – R950K per annum

Join a tech driven product shop specializing in Data Solutions and Software Development for some of SA’s leading financial institutions.

You will find yourself in a highly collaborative environment, developing software alongside SA and London’s most technically advanced Developers. Get your hands entrenched in Big Data Analytics and International Financial Platforms.

Requirements:

5+ Years’ Experience in C# Development

Expertise in .Net Core, Angular 8+, JavaScript, PostgreSQL

AWS experience (advantageous)

Qualifications:

IT related Qualification

