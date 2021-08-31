Senior Full stack .NET Developer at Reverside

Aug 31, 2021

Senior Full Stack .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for SNR Full Stack .Net Engineer Professionals with5+ yearssolid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Description
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
Fullstack .Net Developer
Competencies

  • 5 years+ developer experience

  • Must have worked on the MS stack in the last 2 years

  • Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

  • .Net Core experience (Linux)

  • Beneficial technical skills – .Net core, Rancher, Kubernetes, Docker

  • Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc

  • Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

  • A solid understanding of OOP principles

  • SOLID design principles

  • Design patterns experience

  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

  • Good understanding of C# technology

  • Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

  • Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Key performance areas and daily responsibilities:

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Learn more/Apply for this position