Senior Full stack .NET Developer at Reverside

Senior Full Stack .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for SNR Full Stack .Net Engineer Professionals with5+ yearssolid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Job Description

Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

Fullstack .Net Developer

Competencies

5 years+ developer experience

Must have worked on the MS stack in the last 2 years

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

.Net Core experience (Linux)

Beneficial technical skills – .Net core, Rancher, Kubernetes, Docker

Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)

Key performance areas and daily responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

