Software Developer/Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer/Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert to join their dynamic team. Minimum Years of Experience:10+ Years Location:Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Role Tasks:We are looking for a Lead Developer / Cloud Expert who will lead the cloud migration project within Parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management. In this If you are a passionate Architect who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Support existing solutions, DevOps

Technical / Functional Skills:- Sound knowledge in Java – Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker

– Experience with Container

Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes – At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such – Java

– JavaScript – HTML 5 – CSS – Git – Maven or Jenkins – Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g.GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Implementation of Backend Services.

Proficiency with: – Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka. – Proficiency in UI frameworks: – Angular (Version 9 or higher) – Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team – Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum – Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e.

the solutions provided must meet the business goals Advantageous:

– Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

– Experience with Jira and Confluence

