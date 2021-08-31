An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer/Java Lead Developer/Cloud Expert to join their dynamic team. Minimum Years of Experience:10+ Years Location:Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation Role Tasks:We are looking for a Lead Developer / Cloud Expert who will lead the cloud migration project within Parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management. In this If you are a passionate Architect who is hands on with JAVA, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified)
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Support existing solutions, DevOps
Technical / Functional Skills:- Sound knowledge in Java – Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
– Experience with Container
Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes – At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such – Java
– JavaScript – HTML 5 – CSS – Git – Maven or Jenkins – Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g.GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services.
Proficiency with: – Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka. – Proficiency in UI frameworks: – Angular (Version 9 or higher) – Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team – Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum – Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e.
the solutions provided must meet the business goals Advantageous:
– Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
– Experience with Jira and Confluence
