Technical Solutions Architect – Semi Remote – R850 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Fantastic opportunity to get involved in a team working on high-performance technical and functional architecture using top of the market industry tools in a next-level driven team! You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork and collaboration regularly with stakeholders from other countries driving next generation projects!
It's a great chance to work with other developers that will help keep you a step ahead in the development industry
They are looking for someone with10+ years as well as extensive experience in the following:
- IT middleware architectures
- Unix
- Linux OS
- AWS
- Azure
- KAFKA
- DB2
- IMS
- Java
- Cobol
- PL1
- J2ee
- Lamba
- Opneshift
- Terraform
- Maven
- Docker
- Kibernetes
- Spring Boot
Great to have in addition to the above:
- German speaking (Advantageous)
- Working on Agile Environment
- Test Driven Development
- Unit and integration testing
Reference Number for this position is GZ53514 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R700 and R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma