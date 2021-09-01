ABAP UI5 Developer

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented SAP UI5 Developer to join their growing team

Experience and Responsibilities:

Main focus on FIORI / SAP UI5 and Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

SAP oData services

Integration with MS OfficeFio

Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and JavaScript frameworks, Object Orientated design and programming, RESTful Service specification, development and testing, and using SAP Transport System

Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

Proficient with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

Desired Skills:

UI5

Fiori

S/4 Hana

oData

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Our Client offers the following amazing perks: Skype Interviews

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque Guaranteed

Performance Bonus in December

Learn more/Apply for this position