Agile Scrum Master

Education:
- Bachelors degree in Project Management.
- Agile certified Scrum Master and Product Owner
- MS Projects
- Green Belt would be desirable
Requirements:
- AGILE FMCG Project Management.
- Waterfall FMCG Project methodology.
- FMCG Manufacturing environment.
Job Responsibilities:
- Manage projects with product owners by driving project deliverables and co-ordinate teams.
- Drive gate process, project administration, stand up meeting and lead post-mortems.
- Facilitate product backlog, sprint planning, sprint backlog, sprint, and potentially shippable product.
- Upload projects on digital platform and document all aspects of AGILE followed.
- Manage timelines for projects with product owners to meet project outcome and deliverables on time and in full.
- Lead project sprint review based on project methodology requirement (AGILE/Waterfall).
- Lead cross-functional support meetings for all categories.
- Removing obstacles for successful implementation of projects.
- Delivery project per agreed timeline.
- Responsible for migration from Waterfall to AGILE project management method.
Danielle Snyman
Senior Recruitment Consultant