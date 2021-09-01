Agile Scrum Master

Sep 1, 2021

Education:

  • Bachelors degree in Project Management.
  • Agile certified Scrum Master and Product Owner
  • MS Projects
  • Green Belt would be desirable

Requirements:

  • AGILE FMCG Project Management.
  • Waterfall FMCG Project methodology.
  • FMCG Manufacturing environment.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Manage projects with product owners by driving project deliverables and co-ordinate teams.
  • Drive gate process, project administration, stand up meeting and lead post-mortems.
  • Facilitate product backlog, sprint planning, sprint backlog, sprint, and potentially shippable product.
  • Upload projects on digital platform and document all aspects of AGILE followed.
  • Manage timelines for projects with product owners to meet project outcome and deliverables on time and in full.
  • Lead project sprint review based on project methodology requirement (AGILE/Waterfall).
  • Lead cross-functional support meetings for all categories.
  • Removing obstacles for successful implementation of projects.
  • Delivery project per agreed timeline.
  • Responsible for migration from Waterfall to AGILE project management method.

Danielle Snyman
Senior Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position