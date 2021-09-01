Applications open for 2022 ISPA bursary

South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) invites applications for its “ISPA Inspires” bursary programme, 2022.

Applications open on Wednesday 1 September, and close on Friday 1 October 2021.

ISPA Inspires bursaries will be awarded to one or more promising young candidates interested in pursuing a career in the ISP (Internet Service Provider) sector.

“The inaugural ISPA Inspires Bursary programme was launched in 2020 and was a great success, receiving 288 qualifying applications. Two winners were selected following extensive examination of each application. We believe it is important to encourage and assist our young people to enter the ICT Sector,” says Aurora Vani, chair of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

The first winners announced on 30 March 2021 were Jordy Kafwe Kioni from Parklands, Western Cape and Fabian Brijlal from Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. Jordy is studying a BSc (Computer Science) at UCT and Fabian is in the process of completing his BSc (Computer Science) through UNISA. Both are promising students and ISPA wishes them well in their endeavours.

Who should apply:

* South African citizens

* Individuals must be 35 years old or younger

* Current or prospective undergraduate students enrolled for the 2022 academic year at a South African TVET college, university, registered private FET college, or registered higher educational institution.

* Only applicants enrolled or planning to enroll in a field of study related to ICT (Information and Communications Technology) should apply.

* Postgraduate students need not apply.

* Applicants may not be funded by an existing bursary.

Previous experience in the information technology industry is not a prerequisite for applying. Priority will be given to previously disadvantaged individuals.

Please visit <https://ispa.org.za/inspires> ispa.org.za/inspires for more information.