Business Analyst: Finance Shared Services at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
The opportunity:
We’re looking to add great new talent to Finance Shared Services team! We constantly challenge ourselves to improve our systems and processes as we strive to create that seamless customer experience.
Responsibilities:
Stakeholder engagement via workshop facilitation, meetings and interviews to elicit and understand business requirements for change requests and major mainly finance related projects.
Analyse requirements to identify system and business change impacts (people, process, technology).
Document and present business processes and requirements specifications.
Produce flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other documentation required to clarify business understanding and communicate effectively with delivery teams.
Build test cases based on the business requirements and support user acceptance testing.
Support the creation of training material.
Support sign off of relevant project deliverables and milestones.
Assist project managers with project planning, risk mitigation and scope management.
Requirements:
A relevant tertiary qualification (would be advantageous)
A recognised Business Analysis diploma or qualification
Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
Finance background and/or experience (would be advantageous)
Experience in using Blueprint and Visio (would be advantageous)
To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation
Work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
To demonstrate innovative, critical thinking and problem solving skills
Strong interpersonal, facilitation and stakeholder management skills with the ability to influence
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
Sound business acumen with a strong customer service focus
Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once