Business Analyst: Finance Shared Services at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The opportunity:

We’re looking to add great new talent to Finance Shared Services team! We constantly challenge ourselves to improve our systems and processes as we strive to create that seamless customer experience.

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder engagement via workshop facilitation, meetings and interviews to elicit and understand business requirements for change requests and major mainly finance related projects.

Analyse requirements to identify system and business change impacts (people, process, technology).

Document and present business processes and requirements specifications.

Produce flowcharts, use cases, wireframes and any other documentation required to clarify business understanding and communicate effectively with delivery teams.

Build test cases based on the business requirements and support user acceptance testing.

Support the creation of training material.

Support sign off of relevant project deliverables and milestones.

Assist project managers with project planning, risk mitigation and scope management.

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification (would be advantageous)

A recognised Business Analysis diploma or qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Finance background and/or experience (would be advantageous)

Experience in using Blueprint and Visio (would be advantageous)

To be able to anticipate and evaluate the impact of possible problem solutions prior to implementation

Work independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

To demonstrate innovative, critical thinking and problem solving skills

Strong interpersonal, facilitation and stakeholder management skills with the ability to influence

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy

Sound business acumen with a strong customer service focus

Proven ability in multi-tasking and managing several deliverables at once

