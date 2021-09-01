Business Intelligence Manager at Mweb.

- Manage the daily operation of the BI team
- Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
- Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained
- Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by businesses to make decisions
- Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded
- Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term
Job Output:
- Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
- Project planning, specification, and execution
- Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO
- Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
- Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information, and how this information is used
- Keep abreast of the current best practices, software, and technologies used for Business
Intelligence
- Mentoring BI staff
Desired Skills:
- Business Insights
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Data Development
- Data Quality
- Cognos
- Data visualization
- Predictive Analytics
- Customer Value Management
- MicroStrategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Mweb was founded in 1997. Some might say “that’s old”. We say “that’s an experience!”. Today we are a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) who has connected over 1 MILLION South African homes to the Internet!
We work with a range of Fibre and LTE infrastructure providers and value-adding service partners to make sure even more homes are connected every day. Partner with us and let your Internet connection benefit from our high-performance connectivity solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Internet
- Funeral cover
- Group Risk
- Leave