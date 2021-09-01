Business Intelligence Manager at Mweb.

Manage the daily operation of the BI team

Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project

Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained

Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by businesses to make decisions

Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded

Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Job Output:

Stakeholder engagement and business analysis

Project planning, specification, and execution

Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO

Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure

Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information, and how this information is used

Keep abreast of the current best practices, software, and technologies used for Business

Intelligence

Intelligence Mentoring BI staff

Desired Skills:

Business Insights

Business Intelligence Tools

Data Development

Data Quality

Cognos

Data visualization

Predictive Analytics

Customer Value Management

MicroStrategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Mweb was founded in 1997. Some might say “that’s old”. We say “that’s an experience!”. Today we are a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) who has connected over 1 MILLION South African homes to the Internet!

We work with a range of Fibre and LTE infrastructure providers and value-adding service partners to make sure even more homes are connected every day. Partner with us and let your Internet connection benefit from our high-performance connectivity solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Internet

Funeral cover

Group Risk

Leave

