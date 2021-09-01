Business Intelligence Manager at Mweb.

Sep 1, 2021

  • Manage the daily operation of the BI team
  • Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
  • Ensure that the BI infrastructure is maintained
  • Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by businesses to make decisions
  • Make sure that the budget for contractors is not exceeded
  • Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Job Output:

  • Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
  • Project planning, specification, and execution
  • Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO
  • Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
  • Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information, and how this information is used
  • Keep abreast of the current best practices, software, and technologies used for Business
    Intelligence
  • Mentoring BI staff

Desired Skills:

  • Business Insights
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Data Development
  • Data Quality
  • Cognos
  • Data visualization
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Customer Value Management
  • MicroStrategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Mweb was founded in 1997. Some might say “that’s old”. We say “that’s an experience!”. Today we are a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) who has connected over 1 MILLION South African homes to the Internet!

We work with a range of Fibre and LTE infrastructure providers and value-adding service partners to make sure even more homes are connected every day. Partner with us and let your Internet connection benefit from our high-performance connectivity solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Internet
  • Funeral cover
  • Group Risk
  • Leave

Learn more/Apply for this position