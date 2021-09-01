Business Intelligence Specialist

Sep 1, 2021

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Understand concepts of data flow, data enrichment, data consolidation, change data capture, and transformation
  • Understand database concepts of referential integrity, indexes, and keys, and table metadata
  • Ability to design and develop processes and associated reporting
  • Develop, implement, and maintain code for Transformation
  • Expertise in one or more of these areas: data processing, data analysis & exploration, data quality, data visualization (using reporting & business intelligence), business process management/business rules processing, data exchange, or data modeling
  • Ability to collaborate with Business Analysts/ BPE’s and architects to analyze business requirements and create reports

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Database – Expert skills for doing SQL database queries and functions (preferably in PostgreSQL) is a must.
  • Data lake – Experience with data lake tools such as Hive, Kafka and time-series databases such as Druid would be beneficial
  • Transformation tool – Experience with a transformation tool such as NiFi or Pentaho Data Integration (kettle, spoon) would be a benefit
  • Report writer tools – Experience with Reporting tools such as Superset, YellowFin, Tableau, or similar would be beneficial.
  • Source control: Experience using Git version control software

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Business Intelligence
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

