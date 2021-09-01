Are you a Data Engineer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?
Our Client currently seeks a Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Pretoria
Experience: 5 – 8 Years
Skills Required:
- Informatica: IDQ, AXON, IICS ,PowerCenter v9.6, v10.2, PowerExchange
- Data modeling: Erwin (Dimensional and OLTP modeling)
- Databases: Teradata Vantage (is additional advantage)
- Scheduling Tools: Control-M, Autosys
- Domain – Banking
Job description:
- Strong experience in implementing data integration and pipelines using informatica stack.
- Strong experience in implementing Data Quality and Governance using Informatica Products
- Strong experience in desining and implementing data pipelines to ingest and process data.
- Very good knowledge on building data warehouse using Teradata.
- Very good data modeling skills
- Good experience in implementing data migration
Desired Skills:
- informatica
- powercenter
- powerexchange
- Erwin
- teradata
- control-m
- autosys
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years