Developer: Front End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x1 at Capitec

Sep 1, 2021

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • .Net core
    • .Net (C#)
    • Javacript
    • CSS
    • React JS
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • UML
    • Systems analysis and design
    • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

