Developer II at Talenttac

Sep 1, 2021

  • Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
  • Develop, test and deliver user requests
  • Do development on strategic innovation projects
  • Liaise with user to discuss functional spec details
  • Support current systems

Technologies:PL/SQL DeveloperOracle DbSQL DeveloperLinux / AutosysMinimum Requirements

  • Positive and Proactive attitude
  • Self-managed, and self-motivated
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Committed to excellent customer service
  • Delivering the highest possible quality of work
  • Good communication skills
  • Analytical mindset and logical thinker
  • Preferably 3 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL
  • Attention to detail
  • IT qualification

