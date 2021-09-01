Full Stack Developer

Technical Skills:
- Server-side JavaScript (ES6+) – NodeJS intermediate to advanced experience required. GraphQL knowledge is required. Experience with Web Sockets is a plus. Experience with Java is a plus.
- Client-side JavaScript (ES6+) – . ReactJS and Redux intermediate to advanced experience required. Angular experience is a plus.
- Database – Intermediate skills for doing PostgreSQL database queries/inserts/updates. NoSQL databases experience is a plus.
- Source control- Experience using Git version control software is required. Familiarity with Gitlab is a plus.
- Unit and integration testing experience is required.
- Knowledge or certification in Agile and experience in the SCRUM framework are required.
- BPMN 2.0 – Familiarity with a business process creating tool and BPMN 2.0. is a plus.
- Experience with the TDD or BDD is a plus.
- Cesium JS/ GIS experience is a plus.
- ApolloClient(GQL) advantageous
- Experience in Material, Responsive and Adaptive Design advantageous
Soft skills:
- Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
- Experience as a technical team lead, leading a team of developers, and working with Scrum Master to coordinate the development goals.
- Ability to break down requirements/stories into tasks and estimate them.
- Ability to motivate and mentor junior developers and team members, by presenting good development practices and ideas for continuous improvement on skills and discipline.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- NodeJS
- ReactJS
- SCRUM
- Javascript Framework
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- AngularJS
- CSS3
- Full Stack Development
- JavaScript React
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric