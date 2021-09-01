Full Stack Developer

Technical Skills:

  • Server-side JavaScript (ES6+) – NodeJS intermediate to advanced experience required. GraphQL knowledge is required. Experience with Web Sockets is a plus. Experience with Java is a plus.
  • Client-side JavaScript (ES6+) – . ReactJS and Redux intermediate to advanced experience required. Angular experience is a plus.
  • Database – Intermediate skills for doing PostgreSQL database queries/inserts/updates. NoSQL databases experience is a plus.
  • Source control- Experience using Git version control software is required. Familiarity with Gitlab is a plus.
  • Unit and integration testing experience is required.
  • Knowledge or certification in Agile and experience in the SCRUM framework are required.
  • BPMN 2.0 – Familiarity with a business process creating tool and BPMN 2.0. is a plus.
  • Experience with the TDD or BDD is a plus.
  • Cesium JS/ GIS experience is a plus.
  • ApolloClient(GQL) advantageous
  • Experience in Material, Responsive and Adaptive Design advantageous

Soft skills:

  • Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
  • Experience as a technical team lead, leading a team of developers, and working with Scrum Master to coordinate the development goals.
  • Ability to break down requirements/stories into tasks and estimate them.
  • Ability to motivate and mentor junior developers and team members, by presenting good development practices and ideas for continuous improvement on skills and discipline.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

