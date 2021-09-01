Global government spending set for 2022 growth

Worldwide government IT spending is forecast to total $557,3-billion in 2022, an increase of 6,5% from 2021, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

“Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner. “The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”

In 2022, increased investments in digital technologies will see governments spend 64% of total IT spending on IT services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public services. These include investments in enhancing customer and employee experience, strengthening analytical capabilities and scaling operational agility.

Government IT Spending Forecast by Segment, 2021-2022, Worldwide (Millions of US Dollars)

Segment 2021 Spending 2021 Growth (%) 2022 Spending 2022 Growth (%) IT Services 188,069 10.9 203,922 8.4 Software 135,630 14.9 151,885 12.0 Telecom Services 61,482 1.4 60,996 -0.8 Internal Services 64,245 0.3 65,971 2.7 Devices 41,049 17.6 40,390 -1.6 Data Center 32,735 6.5 34,154 4.3 Total 523,212 9.5 557,318 6.5

Source: Gartner (August 2021)

IT infrastructure and applications modernization as well as digital government transformation will remain high government priorities in 2022. In addition, COVID-19 economic assistance funding packages, such as the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 and NextGenEU, will drive further funding on digital enablement, including support for sustainable growth, social programs, education, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion.

Increased Adoption of Cloud Strategies and Citizen Digital Identity

The pandemic has amplified the need for governments to rapidly scale IT infrastructure and application systems and respond to unprecedented public demands. Gartner estimates that by 2025, over 50% of government agencies will have modernized critical core legacy applications to improve resilience and agility. “Governments are rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security,” says Fabular.

The COVID-19 crisis has further intensified the need for adopting citizen digital identity as a critical element to digital government transformation. “Digital identity is moving beyond authenticating citizens online and signing remote transactions,” says Fabular. “To raise the chances for greater adoption of digital identity, governments must treat privacy, security and user convenience as critical success factors.”