Information Security Analyst – Braamfontein – Contract – up to R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Africa’s leading health insurance provider dedicated to bringing healthcare solutions in a world class and dynamic manner is looking to take on the talents of an Information Security Analyst on a long-term contract.
The ideal candidate will need to have a good understanding of Infrastructure Security controls, be able to define problems, collect data, establish facts and be highly skilled in systems and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.
Requirements:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)- Essential
- CISSP / CISA / CCSP- Highly advantageous
- MCSE (Security) or CompTIA Security- Highly advantageous
- 3-5 working experience in Information Security
- IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards, and technologies
- Infrastructure Security controls.
- Malware Management Knowledge.
- Vulnerability and Patch Management.
- Understanding of Identity and Access Management processes and controls.
- Global Threats understanding
- System and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.
- Linux
- Java
- Windows
- Excel
- Networking
- Firewalling
- TCP/IP
- Infrastructure Security controls
- OS/Application
- VM Knowledge
- Web monitoring solutions
- Data leakage on end points
- Virtual server protection
- Database monitoring
- Desktop Firewall
- IPS solutions
Reference Number for this position is NN53629 which is on a long-term contract work in Braamfontein offering a rate of up to R450 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Java
- Networking
- Exel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree