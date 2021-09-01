Information Security Analyst – Braamfontein – Contract – up to R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Sep 1, 2021

Africa’s leading health insurance provider dedicated to bringing healthcare solutions in a world class and dynamic manner is looking to take on the talents of an Information Security Analyst on a long-term contract.

The ideal candidate will need to have a good understanding of Infrastructure Security controls, be able to define problems, collect data, establish facts and be highly skilled in systems and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.

Requirements:

  • BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)- Essential
  • CISSP / CISA / CCSP- Highly advantageous
  • MCSE (Security) or CompTIA Security- Highly advantageous
  • 3-5 working experience in Information Security
  • IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards, and technologies
  • Infrastructure Security controls.
  • Malware Management Knowledge.
  • Vulnerability and Patch Management.
  • Understanding of Identity and Access Management processes and controls.
  • Global Threats understanding
  • System and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.
  • Linux
  • Java
  • Windows
  • Excel
  • Networking
  • Firewalling
  • TCP/IP
  • Infrastructure Security controls
  • OS/Application
  • VM Knowledge
  • Web monitoring solutions
  • Data leakage on end points
  • Virtual server protection
  • Database monitoring
  • Desktop Firewall
  • IPS solutions

