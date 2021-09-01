Information Security Analyst – Braamfontein – Contract – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A progressive African wealth management group with over fifty years expertise in delivering innovative long-term solutions that assist customers to achieve financial stability is looking to hire an adept Information Security Analyst.

The incumbent will be responsible for managing the organization’s security posture to ensure the protection of systems, networks and sensitive data against security threats, computer viruses and other related cyber-security attacks.

Requirements:

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)- Essential

CISSP / CISA / CCSP- Highly advantageous

MCSE (Security) or CompTIA Security- Highly advantageous

3-5 working experience in Information Security

IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards, and technologies

Infrastructure Security controls.

Malware Management Knowledge.

Vulnerability and Patch Management.

Understanding of Identity and Access Management processes and controls.

Global Threats understanding

System and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.

Excel

Linux

Java

Networking

Firewalling

TCP/IP

Infrastructure Security controls

OS/Application

VM Knowledge

Web monitoring solutions

Data leakage on end points

Virtual server protection

Database monitoring

Desktop Firewall

IPS solutions

Reference Number for this position is NN53629 which is on a long-term contract work in Braamfontein offering a rate of up to R600 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Linux

Firewalling

Java

TCP/IP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position