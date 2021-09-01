Information Security Analyst – Braamfontein – Contract – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A progressive African wealth management group with over fifty years expertise in delivering innovative long-term solutions that assist customers to achieve financial stability is looking to hire an adept Information Security Analyst.
The incumbent will be responsible for managing the organization’s security posture to ensure the protection of systems, networks and sensitive data against security threats, computer viruses and other related cyber-security attacks.
Requirements:
- BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)- Essential
- CISSP / CISA / CCSP- Highly advantageous
- MCSE (Security) or CompTIA Security- Highly advantageous
- 3-5 working experience in Information Security
- IT Security and Risk Management frameworks, policies, standards, and technologies
- Infrastructure Security controls.
- Malware Management Knowledge.
- Vulnerability and Patch Management.
- Understanding of Identity and Access Management processes and controls.
- Global Threats understanding
- System and network exploitation, attack pathologies and intrusion techniques.
- Excel
- Linux
- Java
- Networking
- Firewalling
- TCP/IP
- Infrastructure Security controls
- OS/Application
- VM Knowledge
- Web monitoring solutions
- Data leakage on end points
- Virtual server protection
- Database monitoring
- Desktop Firewall
- IPS solutions
Desired Skills:
