Intermediate Java Developer at Saratoga Software

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced Java developer to join our team. The developer will be working with our technical experts on creating high quality robust applications and products for various clients.
Key responsibilities
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
- Design solutions for business and IT problems
- Implementing coding, based on designed architectures
- Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity
- Guide fellow developers on proper design and ensure compliance with team or organisational standards
- Working closely with your colleagues and customers in small to medium size teams
- Provide support and coaching as needed, on our solutions
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification
- Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
- 4 years or more hands-on development experience
- Working knowledge of:
- ReactJs
- Spring Boot
- Java 8
- JPA / Hibernate
-
Object Oriented Programming
-
Microservices
- Restful / JSON
- NodeJs
- Github / Stack Overflow profiles
- WebSphere
- Continuous Integration
- SonarQube
- Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift
- DB2
- GWT
- ANT
Attributes
- Comprehensive thought and error process when handling solutions
- Technical specification writing skills essential
- Ability to pick up new technologies easily
- Attention to detail
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- ReactJS
- Springboot
- Docker
About The Employer:
Company Information
We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.
The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its [URL Removed] people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.
We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.
We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.