Intermediate Java Developer at Saratoga Software

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced Java developer to join our team. The developer will be working with our technical experts on creating high quality robust applications and products for various clients.

Key responsibilities

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Design solutions for business and IT problems

Implementing coding, based on designed architectures

Develop tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity

Guide fellow developers on proper design and ensure compliance with team or organisational standards

Working closely with your colleagues and customers in small to medium size teams

Provide support and coaching as needed, on our solutions

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

4 years or more hands-on development experience

Working knowledge of:

ReactJs

Spring Boot

Java 8

JPA / Hibernate

Object Oriented Programming

Microservices

Restful / JSON

NodeJs

Github / Stack Overflow profiles

WebSphere

Continuous Integration

SonarQube

Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift

DB2

GWT

ANT

Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error process when handling solutions

Technical specification writing skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Attention to detail

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Desired Skills:

Java 8

ReactJS

Springboot

Docker

About The Employer:

Company Information

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its [URL Removed] people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

