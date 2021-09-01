Microsoft Senior BI Developer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients in the government sector to fill in roles of Microsoft Senior BI DevelopersMicrosoft Tools Developers —- Power BI & Projects OnlineContract Duration:1 September 2021 to 31 January 2022Resource Requirement:1 or 2 senior developers

Scope: Power BI and Projects Online licence implementation and necessary development (includes client stakeholder engagements and advisory, requirements gathering and analysis, solution design, solution implementation and testing, solution deployment)

