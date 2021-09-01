Mid – Senior-Level Project Manager at In4Group

SCOPE :
- Delivery of the project in accordance with Project Management processes.
- Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria,
- Define and manage scope of project.
- Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.
- Manage and report on project budget
- Quality control and compliance to specification.
- Manage risks, issues and constraints.
- Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.
Minimum Qualified Required:
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMP).
- Experience with managing complex projects within the Payments and Banking Environment.
Knowledge, experience/ training on National Payment Systems / RTGS Systems.
COMPETENCIES:
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),
- industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience.
- quality assurance knowledge and experience.
- continuous improvement knowledge and experience.
- continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience.
- project management knowledge and experience.
- project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience.
- project reporting knowledge and experience.
- project financial management knowledge and experience.
- contract and service management knowledge and experience.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Managing a transformational project(s) – added advantage.
- Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services.
- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).
- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.
- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholde
- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.
- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.
- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.
Desired Skills:
- Communication Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd