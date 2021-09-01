Mid – Senior-Level Project Manager at In4Group

Sep 1, 2021

SCOPE :

  • Delivery of the project in accordance with Project Management processes.
  • Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria,
  • Define and manage scope of project.
  • Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.
  • Manage and report on project budget
  • Quality control and compliance to specification.
  • Manage risks, issues and constraints.
  • Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.

Minimum Qualified Required:

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Project Management Certification (PMP).
  • Experience with managing complex projects within the Payments and Banking Environment.

Knowledge, experience/ training on National Payment Systems / RTGS Systems.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),
  • industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience.
  • quality assurance knowledge and experience.
  • continuous improvement knowledge and experience.
  • continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience.
  • project management knowledge and experience.
  • project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience.
  • project reporting knowledge and experience.
  • project financial management knowledge and experience.
  • contract and service management knowledge and experience.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

  • Managing a transformational project(s) – added advantage.
  • Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial services.
  • Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
  • Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).
  • Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.
  • Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholde
  • Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.
  • Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.
  • Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position