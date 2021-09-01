New MD for Altron Nexus

Altron has announced the appointment of Kennedy Chinganya as MD of Altron Nexus, with effect from 1 September, 2021. He succeeds Mark Harris, who will handle special projects until end of November 2021.

Chinganya joined Altron Rest of Africa in August 2018 as the Finance Director. He was responsible for implementing financial governance across Africa and Middle East with a key focus on Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, Middle East, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

He moved to Altron Nexus as Finance Director in March 2019. During his tenure in Altron Nexus, Chinganya managed Altron Nexus’ business affairs admirably well during challenging times.

“Kennedy has proven himself since he joined us, and we are pleased to be able to promote such talent from within Altron,” says Group Chief Executive Mteto Nyati.

Chinganya has worked in the ICT industry for more than 20 years.

He started in IBM where he worked for over 10 years in various positions the last being the group chief accountant and treasurer for IBM sub-Saharan Africa. Post IBM, Kennedy moved to Microsoft South Africa where he started as finance controller for Enterprise Partner Group division and then moved to marketing and operations finance controller before leaving to join MTN as Group GM: finance for enterprise business unit across the MTN group, after which he was seconded to take up an assignment in Kenya as MD for MTN Business Enterprise Kenya.

Chinganya is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a member of both the UK’s Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA-UK) and South Africa Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA). He holds a Bridging Programme in the Theory of Accounting from the University of Johannesburg and a National Diploma in Accountancy.