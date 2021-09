Oracle DBA Specialist

Oracle DBA Specialist Based in Uitenhage for initial 2 Months on site, Remote work possible there-after. Initial 2 year Contract

Rate- R500 p/h

Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant IT Qualification / experience

7 years + Advanced Oracle DBA experience

SAP Basis Administration a huge advantage

Experience in the Automotive / Manufacturing / Mining / Production industry a huge advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Oracle DBA work in complex, fast paced, large scale corporate environment

Oracle Server Optimisation

Personal Characteristics / Demeanour:

Good team player

Reliable, corporate demeanour

Desired Skills:

Oracle DBA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position