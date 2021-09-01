Project Manager at Talenttac

Sep 1, 2021

  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
  • Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope, and within budget
  • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
  • Ensure resource availability and allocation
  • Develop and maintain detailed plans to track progress
  • Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients
  • Manage key deliverables/tasks with the internal team
  • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques
  • Report and escalate to management as needed
  • Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
  • Perform risk management to minimize project risks
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
  • Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
  • Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
  • Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management, and delivery
  • Manage the pipeline of multiple complex projects and workstreams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels
  • In conjunction with the associated senior staff, cross-functional management of teams of developers, testers, and business analysts involved in developing and maintaining processes for efficient delivery of software to customers
  • Manage the delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes
  • Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies
  • Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities
  • Prepare internal and customer reports
  • Identify and manage risks
  • Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of the process both within the immediate team and across the company
  • Financial management, including project creation, time tracking, and month-end processes to support the finance department

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Project Manager in our Store Solution team. This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast-paced, continually evolving, and results-driven [URL Removed] Requirements

  • Matric
  • Formal Tertiary Qualification
  • Certified Scrum Master
  • PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification
  • Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
  • At least 10 years work experience in the Industry
  • At least 5 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role
  • Proven experience in project/task management
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Be well organized and understand the product development process
  • Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
  • Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies
  • Proven experience running large or multiple scrum teams
  • Proven experience managing project budgets
  • Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle
  • Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.
  • Good communication skills both written and spoken
  • Must have experience managing multiple projects in parallel
  • Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavorable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions
  • Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly
  • Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations
  • Rigorous attention to detail
  • The desire to drive continuous improvement

